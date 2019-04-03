-
Director's blog
Fair dealing is essential for the future of trusted newsThat tech giants dominate the digital world is hardly hot news, but when the numbers are laid out, the extent…
News
Section 40 a threat to Press freedom, says Scottish Culture SecretaryStatutory incentives to force news publishers to join a State-approved regulator are a potential threat to Press freedom, says Scottish…
Tech giants “feeding off” news publishers, says ministerA UK Government minister today (October 4) accused tech giants Google and facebook of “feeding off” the work of preofessional…
Director's blog
Scottish Newsbrands signal they mean businessWhen my journalism career started 40 years ago, newspapers had the field to themselves and the biggest threat to continued…
Awards
Photographer becomes first to win Journalist of the Year at the Scottish Press AwardsPress Association photographer Jane Barlow tonight became the first ever photographer to win the coveted Journalist of the Year category…
