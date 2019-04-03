Skip to main content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
  • Newspaper Printing

    Why Advertise

    Scotland’s news brands offer print, web, mobile and app platforms to help you reach your target audiences. Our national daily newspapers are also responsible for some of the biggest and best networking and awards events each year.

  • awards

    40th Scottish Press Awards

    The Scottish Press Awards were established by the Scottish Newspaper Society (SNS) 40 years ago. They have quickly become the top awards for the newspaper industry, in both print and digital formats, in Scotland and have flourished into a prestigious event in the diary of every journalist.

  • RAM Public Notices Results select 1 pptx

    Scottish News Industry Facts and Figures

    The Scottish media industry contributes £1.2 billion to the Scottish economy, with around £770m (64%) of that coming from the newspaper and publishing industry.

